Over 1,500 bags of sand distributed to Hallandale Beach residents on Friday

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A sandbag distribution has ended in Hallandale Beach after more than 1,500 sandbags were given away to residents.

The event was held in the parking lot of the Big Easy Casino, located at 831 N. Federal Highway, Friday.

The distribution began at 9 a.m. and wrapped up just before 12 p.m. as residents in the city are used to flooding conditions when a hurricane hits their area.

Residents and business owners were able to stock up on sandbags before Hurricane Isaias’ expected arrival over the weekend.

“If you’re in a flood-prone area, try to sandbag your house, stay at home,” said Hallandale Beach Mayor Joy Cooper. “If you’re at work and it’s flooded, do not go in flood areas. You will damage people’s homes and damage your cars. We are out here stressing everybody to be safe during this storm.”

Each car that showed up to the distribution was able to leave with up to 10 sandbags.

City officials have already taken precautionary measures to put up shutters on parts of City Hall that has computers with important data.

Crews are also working to clear out storm drains before the anticipated storm so that major flooding issues can be avoided.

