MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida summer camp took a field trip to Kennedy Space Center.

More than 150 campers at the Meyga Learning Center in Liberty City on Friday morning headed to the Cape Canaveral attraction to learn all about aeronautical technology.

Teachers said this is the first time the children will be leaving the area to go explore.

“It’s gonna be very exciting for our field trip today, and it’s gonna be cool, and I just can’t wait to see all the planets and stuff,” said camper Dontae Banks. “I’m gonna be learning about all the planets, and it’s gonna be cool.”

Officials at Meyga Learning Center said they hope to show students what’s possible when passion, creativity and work ethic all come together.

