Over 150 dogs, cats rescued from Dorian-ravaged Bahamas arrive at FLL

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - More than 150 dogs and cats saved after Hurricane Dorian swept through the Bahamas have been flown to South Florida in the hopes of finding permanent homes.

7News cameras captured the plane that brought the animals’ flight from Freeport, Grand Bahama, moments after it touched down at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Wednesday.

“You are very happy about the ones you saved, and you’re very unhappy about the ones you missed,” said Ric Browde, Wings of Rescue’s president and CEO.

Various groups worked together to rescue nearly 70 dogs and 86 cats from the Humane Society of Grand Bahama.

“It means the world to me. It’s my life’s work. It’s my heart,” said Erin Robbins, vice president of the nonprofit Wings of Rescue.

As Dorian hit the country, five staff members and a volunteer didn’t leave the shelter as they took care of the pets there.

At one point, Amy Clough — who’s with the Humane Society of Broward County — said, the water came up to their necks.

“The staff had to crawl up into the attic. They were waiting for help,” said Clough. “Help wasn’t able to come because the storm was raging for so long, so they eventually tied themselves together and swam out.”

Some of the animals did not survive. Volunteers placed the ones that made it through the storm in crates and loaded them onto a plane early Wednesday morning.

“It’s pretty amazing how they’re banding together, and I just think we as their neighbors need to continue to help them,” said Robbins.

After the plane landed at National Jets, located at FLL, people from the Humane Society of Broward County and Loving Friends Transport placed the dogs in a van headed to H.A.L.O. No-Kill Rescue in Sebastian, Florida.

Wings of Rescue and Greater Good will fly all the cats to a shelter in New Jersey.

The trip to South Florida brings a chance at a new beginning for these pets, hope where there was so much despair.

“The [Bahamian] people, they’ve been through hell, just plain and simple,” said Browde. “They have watched their colleagues literally die. They’ve watched their families die. They’ve watched their neighbors die. They’ve lost their houses. They’ve lost their possessions, yet they’re there at 8 o’clock in the morning trying to save pets’ lives. Those are heroes.”

The Humane Society of Grand Bahama sustained massive losses during the storm, including computers, equipment and vans. Officials said it’s going to take them $250,000 to rebuild.

The animals will be up for adoption in the next several weeks.

