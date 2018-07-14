MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida sports league gave children of all ages something to cheer about this weekend.

The Orange Bowl Youth Football Alliance held a free cheer camp at St. Thomas University on Saturday.

The camp was open to coaches and young cheerleaders. It featured events aimed at helping participants learn some new moves for the upcoming football season.

Latoya Williams, a spokesperson with the Orange Bowl Committee, said cheering teaches participants valuable skills.

“One: team building. That’s the one, most important thing about today,” she said. “We’ve mixed up a couple of our different teams together so they’re all collectively the same team. A majority of them are, but then they get to see other teams, so team building and learning character along the way.”

More than 150 cheerleaders and coaches attended the fun-filled, all-day event.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.