Over 130 tested for coronavirus at Marlins Park on 3rd day of operations

MIAMI (WSVN) - More than 130 people have been swabbed for COVID-19 on the third day of testing at Marlins Park.

Officials said as of 12 p.m. Thursday, 82 vehicles made their way into the drive-thru testing site and 135 people were tested for the coronavirus.

Fifteen vehicles were turned away from the site as testing personnel stressed the fact that the site is only for patients who have scheduled an appointment beforehand.

On Wednesday, 257 patients were swabbed on site while 71 vehicles were turned away for not having an appointment.

Those who are allowed to get tested at Marlins Park must be 65 years old and older and experiencing symptoms.

Miami-Dade County has set up a hotline for people to call to verify whether or not they qualify for testing and to set up an appointment at the Marlins Park site. That number is 305-499-8767.

The call center opens at 9 a.m. daily and will remain open until the appointment slots for the following day are filled.

The appointments available for Friday were booked by 11 a.m., Thursday.

For a complete list of testing sites in Miami-Dade and Broward County, click here.

