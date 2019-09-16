Over 130 dogs and cats looking for forever homes after arriving from the Bahamas

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of cats and dogs who survived Hurricane Dorian’s wrath have been brought to South Florida for an opportunity at a new life.

Over 130 animals from the Bahamas Humane Society in Nassau landed in Fort Lauderdale on Monday morning and are heading to different shelters across the state to be put up for adoption.

“Having so many involved, it won’t put a burden on one shelter,” said Cherie Wachter with the Humane Society of Broward County.

The Nassau shelter sent their animals over to Florida after they became overloaded with the dogs and cats being brought in from the storm-ravaged parts of the Bahamas.

“These are animals that were at the shelter before the storm. These are not lost pets that people are looking for,” said Wachter. “These were at the shelter.”

The mission isn’t just focusing on the animals but on the people in need as well.

“We managed to deliver 6,000 pounds of humanitarian aide and then come back with a full load of dogs and cats who really needed to get out of there,” said Wings of Rescue President Ric Browde.

The animals will be held in quarantine for two weeks before being put up for adoption.

