Over 12K new COVID-19 cases reported by FDOH on Friday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 402,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 5,653 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Friday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 402,312 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 12,444 from Thursday’s update.

There are now 98,430 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 46,576 cases in Broward County.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 29,004, and 1,082 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 23,225 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.