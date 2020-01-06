Over 126 million gallons of sewage discharged as result of Fort Lauderdale ruptures

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Millions of gallons of sewage has been discharged as a result of multiple sewer main breaks in Fort Lauderdale.

According to city officials, 126,877,295 combined gallons of sewage were discharged across the six pipe breaks across the city.

Among the breaks include a break at Hector Park on Dec. 10; Virginia Young Park on Dec. 20; the Himmarshee Canal on Dec. 21; two breaks at Victoria Park on Dec. 27 and 30; and a break at Coral Ridge Country Club Estates on Dec. 30.

The leaks have all been stopped and crews are now in the process of replacing damaged pipes.

