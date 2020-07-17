Over 11K new COVID-19 cases reported by FDOH on Friday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 327,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 4,805 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Friday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 327,241 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 11,466 from Thursday’s update.

There are now 77,867 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 36,913 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 24,361, and 768 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 20,191 hospital admissions statewide.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

