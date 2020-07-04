Over 11,000 new COVID-19 cases reported by FDOH Saturday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 190,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 3,702 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Saturday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 190,052 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 11,458 from Friday’s update.

There are now 44,729 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 19,575 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 16,149, and 337 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 15,735 hospital admissions statewide.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

