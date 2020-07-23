Over 10K new COVID-19 cases reported by FDOH on Thursday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 389,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 5,518 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Thursday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 389,868 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 10,249 from Wednesday’s update.

The state reported a single-day increase of 173 deaths, which is the highest amount reported by the FDOH since the start of the pandemic.

There are now 95,068 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 45,010 cases in Broward County.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 28,267, and 998 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 22,644 hospital admissions statewide.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

