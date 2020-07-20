Over 10K new COVID-19 cases reported by FDOH on Monday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 360,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 5,072 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Monday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 360,394 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 10,347 from Sunday’s update.

There are now 87,035 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 40,976 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 26,426, and 894 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 21,263 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.