Over 1,000 school buses hit the road, kick off first day of school in Broward

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - More than a thousand school buses hit the road Wednesday morning to go pick up students and get the fisrt day of classes underway.

Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie started his morning at one of the bus depots to help send bus drivers off. “We’re here at the North Terminal to see our bus drivers; wish them a good first day of school,” he said. “This is where the work of the district starts every day.”

According to Runcie, after the trauma students suffered following the events at Marjory Stoneman Douglas; bus drivers received special training ahead of the new school year to aid students if and when needed.

“There is some training, you know we’ve been working with our bus drivers around social, emotional and mental health,” said Runcie. “Really trying to provide that type of training and support throughout the whole entire district.”

Broward County School bus driver Sally Wright said her advice to other bus drivers is to pray. “Everything is going to be OK,” she said. “I know [they’re] nervous, I have kids too. I know it’s nervous on the first day of school, but they’re gonna be OK.”

More than 271,000 students are headed back to school along with 15,000 teachers.

“We put about somewhere close to 80,000 students a day on our buses,” said Runcie. “We put about a thousand buses on the road each and every day.”

Runcie will have a busy day ahead, as he makes his way to multiple schools in Broward to welcome back, students, parents, teachers and staff.

The Superintendent is advising all drivers to slow it down and pay attention as students begin their new school year. “I would certainly caution everyone out there, that there’s gonna be a lot more traffic on the roads starting today,” he said, “so give yourselves a little more time.”

The speed limit along school zones is 15 miles per hour – if you are caught speeding you could face a pricey fine.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.