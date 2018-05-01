Over 1,000 jobs hiring at job fair in Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Over a thousand jobs are up for grabs at a massive job fair taking place in Coral Gables, Wednesday.

Among the businesses hiring are the Miami Dolphins, Atlantis University, Aldi and the Miami Herald.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m. at the Basketball Fieldhouse at the University of Miami.

Openings, ranging from entry-level to management positions, are available in both Miami-Dade and Broward.

Organizers recommend that attendees have multiple copies of their resume on hand and dress professionally.

Pre-registration is available online, however, you can also register at the door. For more information, click here.

