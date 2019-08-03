Over 1,000 children take part in 1st Baby Olympics in Opa-locka

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Children of all ages tried their skills in the water as part of a special event in Opa-locka.

The inaugural Baby Olympics were held at the Sherbondy Village Community Center, Saturday.

More than 1,000 children from Miami-Dade and Broward counties, ages 1 to 14, participated in several Olympic-style events, from freestyle races to water relays.

Organized by the Child Safety Learn to Swim Program, the sports fest aims to popularize swimming sports to children while introducing Olympic values to the athletes of tomorrow.

