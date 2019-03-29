Over 100 youths take part in annual Broward County basketball championship

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Boys and Girls Clubs of Broward County squared off against each other in the second-annual basketball championship at the Rick Case Arena.

All 12 different Boys and Girls Clubs played at the arena inside Nova Southeastern University, in Davie, Friday.

The winners of the tournament were each presented with a trophy by the arena’s namesake — Rick and Rita Case.

“Between the basketball tournament, and the speaking off event today that we’re having here at the Rick Case Arena at Nova Southeastern University, it’s a big day for these children of Broward County’s Boys and Girls Clubs,” Rick Case said.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Broward County serves more than 12,000 at-risk youths, and their purpose is to inspire kids to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens.

The tournament hosts the championship games for different age groups from each club.

More than 100 children participated in this year’s tournament.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.