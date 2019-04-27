Over 100 take part in Habitat Broward’s last Women Build of 2019

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - More than 100 volunteers with Habitat for Humanity of Broward County lent a helping hand in Pompano Beach to help turn several South Floridians’ dreams of owning a home into a reality.

With tools in hand and hard hats on, dozens of dedicated women and men took part in Habitat Broward’s last Women Build of the year, Saturday.

“We’re painting, we’re getting dirty, we’re having a good time and all for a really great cause,” said Lori Chevy, a senior executive for Bank of America in Broward.

“Up on the roof, it’s getting a little hot, but we love it,” said Scott MacLaren, president of the real estate firm Stiles. “We’re laughing and having a good time, so we love working together with the future owners of these homes.”

WSVN has partnered with Rick Case Automotive Group to build affordable homes for dozens of families in need.

“It’s the difference that these companies are making in the lives of our people in Broward County,” said Raquel Case with Rick Case Automotive Group.

Teams from Rick Case, Stiles, Bank of America and other community partners worked alongside future homeowners to finish the first 12 homes of “A Rick Case Habitat Community” in Pompano Beach.

“It allows these families to have a home [when] they would not have an opportunity to,” said Rita Case with Rick Case Automotive Group.

The community, which broke ground earlier in April, will be the first of its kind in Broward. It will feature 77 homes and a park.

The project aims to assist families in one of the most cost-burdened housing markets in the nation, something that couldn’t be done without the generosity of Rick Case, the Ansin Foundation and the community of volunteers behind them.

“It’s not Rick Case. It’s the community that’s doing this and building along with many other sponsors today,” said Rita Case. “It’s quite exciting to see over 100 volunteers out here today.”

The first set of families are expected to move in during the summer.

Habitat Broward officials said they are still looking for more sponsors for homes as they work to complete this project.

