Over 100 nursing graduates participate in drive-thru pinning ceremony

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Family and friends piled into cars to cheer on over 100 graduating nursing students at Broward College’s Central Campus in Davie.

The ceremony, which occurred in a drive-thru format, was held Friday afternoon. A total of 116 nursing graduates drove through the campus to receive their well-deserved carnation and nursing pin.

“I cried the day that I came and finally signed my final evaluation,” Alejandra Santa Cruz said. “Not even COVID-19, nothing can stop us. We are extremely proud of ourselves.”

The new nurses are entering the field at a strenuous time, a time where COVID-19 is the new normal.

“This has been something because of their two years of hard work, this accomplishment that they achieved, and now, they are going to be like me because they are going to be part of a nursing team,” George Peter, a nurse, said.

“We have to take as many precautions as we can,” Erin Wagner said. “As we go into the field, hopefully there’s going to be more PPE available, and they’re going to be more informed, but we really have to do the best that we can.”

The nurses said they feel proud because they, like many in the healthcare profession, have big dreams, big goals, and they have already checked one off their list.

“We would love to be able to be role models for the generations that are growing up now, so we can inspire them, and they’ll think, ‘I want to do something like that. I want to be able to change the world,'” Wagner said.

