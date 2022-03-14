SUMMERLAND KEY, Fla (WSVN) — Dozens of migrants came ashore in the Florida Keys.

On Monday afternoon, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported over 100 Haitian migrants coming ashore and gathering at an oceanfront home in Summerland Key.

The migrants are said to have traveled in a sailboat.

Summerland Key is approximately 20 miles north of Key West.

A photo provided by MCSO showed the migrants outside of the house.

MCSO officials said this is the second time in a little over two weeks that a group of Haitian migrants has come ashore in the Florida Keys.

