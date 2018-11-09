Over 100 dogs rescued from hoarding situation in West Miami-Dade home

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - More than 100 dogs have been rescued from deplorable conditions inside a West Miami-Dade home.

Miami-Dade Animal Services said their Humane Animal Response Team rescued 107 Shih-tzu and Pekingese mixed breeds from the house along the 100 block of Southwest 76th Avenue on Monday.

The animals were found living in filthy conditions, lying in urine and feces.

The pups have since been surrendered by their owner.

All of the dogs were found alive, though MDAS said many were matted and had skin or eye conditions.

The dogs have all received veterinary care, and many are already available for adoption at the MDAS Pet Adoption and Protection Center, located at 3599 NW 79 Ave. in Doral.

“There are a number of medical issues that these dogs are suffering from,” said MDAS spokesperson Kathleen Labrada. “The long-term neglect that they’ve endured has resulted in some of the dogs losing their eyes. Some dogs have lost one eye. Some dogs have lost both, so there are some severe medical conditions for some of these dogs. We’re having these dogs go to our rescue partners.”

A photo sent to 7News showed a veterinarian examining one of the dogs.

Police are reviewing the hoarding situation to determine whether or not they will file charges in the case.

