Over 100 dogs rescued from hoarding situation in Southwest Miami-Dade home

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - More than 100 dogs have been rescued from deplorable conditions inside a Southwest Miami-Dade home.

Miami-Dade Animal Services says their Humane Animal Response Team rescued 107 Shih-tzu and Pekingese dogs from the house in the 100 block of Southwest 56th Ave on Monday.

The pups have since been surrendered by their owner.

All of the dogs were found alive, though MDAS says many were matted and had skin or eye conditions.

The dogs have all received veterinary care and are available for adoption as of Friday at the MDAS Pet Adoption and Protection Center, located at 3599 Northwest 79 Ave in Doral.

There is now an investigation into the hoarding situation.

