Over 100 Broward, Miami-Dade grads awarded college scholarships at Davie event

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - More than a hundred South Florida high school graduates were awarded scholarships, thanks to a special program.

The Miami-Dade and Broward students were the big winners at this year’s Salute to Education Scholarship Awards held in Davie, Saturday morning.

The program, created and funded by South Florida Ford and Lincoln dealers and the Ford Foundation, bestowed more than $160,000 in scholarships and laptop computers.

“It’s exciting. It’s really exciting, ’cause I need the money to pay for college,” said recipient Esan Millet, “and having a laptop computer is really a necessity for me because I haven’t had one in so long and haven’t been able to afford one on my own, so this scholarship is like really a blessing.”

7Weather meteorologist Vivian Gonzalez co-hosted the event, now on its 25th year.

Since it started, the program has awarded almost $4 million to South Florida students entering college.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.