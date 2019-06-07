Over 100 animals found living in deplorable conditions in South Miami-Dade home

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Animal services have removed over 100 animals that were found to be living in deplorable conditions inside a home in South Miami-Dade.

County officials removed 99 dogs and five cats from the home Thursday. The animals were found in every room of the house, including the garage and kitchen.

Officials said the dogs are small to medium size Shih Tzu, Basset Hound and terrier mixes.

The animals will be examined by veterinarians at the Pet Adoption and Protection Center clinic in Doral, and will then be assessed for adoption and rescue.

Police said a good Samaritan tipped off investigators and alerted them to the abuse.

To adopt one of the animals, visit the Miami-Dade Animal Services website.

To report animal abuse, call 311.

