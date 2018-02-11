PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Palm Beach County restaurant employee was fired after she took her anger over not being tipped on a large takeout order to social media.

Christ Fellowship Church, also in Palm Beach Gardens, placed the $735 order to be picked up at a nearby Outback Steakhouse, Wednesday.

A volunteer went to pick it all up — and server Tamlynn Yoder was there to help out.

“I brought it out, put it in the car. We received the payment. there was no gratuity,” said Yoder.

Next stop for Yoder was her social media platform. “I got upset. I posted a post on Facebook about the church not leaving a gratuity tip,” she said.

One of Yoder’s friends saw her post, called the church to complain. and was told the volunteer sent to pick up the food didn’t know to leave a tip.

“Coming in to eat or takeout, you should automatically be wanting to tip 15 percent,” said Yoder. “From there, you either go up or go down based on service.”

Trying to make it right, someone from the church called Outback the next day.

But when Tamlynn showed up to work, she was terminated.

As it turns out, the restaurant has a strict policy forbidding workers from posting about customers on social media.

“I feel that we should be allowed to say something, especially to big parties that don’t leave anything, that pay the exact amount,” said Yoder. “I still feel the same way, and I’d probably still do it the same way today. I wouldn’t change anything.”

People who attend Christ Fellowship said it was never their intention for anyone to lose their job.

“The church did reach out to me, and [told me] that they are trying to rectify the whole thing,” she said.

According to the Palm Beach Post, the restaurant went a step further after firing that employee — and gave the church a full refund.

