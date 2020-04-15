Our Lady of Lourdes Academy staff, volunteers parade around seniors’ homes to celebrate graduation

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Staff members from the Our Lady of Lourdes Academy in Southwest Miami-Dade and volunteers have paraded around the homes of hundreds of high school seniors to celebrate their graduation.

Since the school’s graduation ceremony was cancelled due to COVID-19, the faculty brought the ceremony to their seniors on Wednesday with some help from parents.

“We’re caravaning from house to house to go visit all the different seniors in our class,” teacher Alexandra Diaz said. “I feel like this is exactly what our school is all about.”

“ill never forget it, it was awesome.”

7News cameras captured multiple vehicles decked out with school pride honking their horns, and the people inside the vehicles waving to the seniors standing on their front yards to maintain social distancing.

“Oh, I wasn’t expecting that,” Isabella Stolarczyk said. “Oh, my God, I loved that. “They’re trying to do something nice for us, and I appreciate that a lot because I know a lot of other schools around here didn’t get that.”

“It’s tough, but it is what it is, and we make the best of it,” Jack Rose, a parent, said.

“This is beautiful,” Annie Rose, a parent, said. “Something like this has never happened.”

In total, the faculty and volunteers visited the homes of close to 200 students.

“It was so sweet,” a senior said. “I loved it.”

Although it may not be the graduation the seniors had in mind, it is one they will never forget.

There were seven caravans that helped made the event possible.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.