OSHA fines 5 companies related to FIU pedestrian bridge collapse

MIAMI (WSVN) - The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration has cited five companies in relation to the pedestrian bridge that collapsed at Florida International University.

OSHA cited Figg Bridge Engineers, Network Engineering Services, Structural Technologies, Munilla Construction Management and The Structural Group of South Florida.

OSHA said they determined the companies failed to protect workers when there were signs of a potential collapse.

The companies received a total of seven violations, totaling $86,658 in proposed fines.

Six people were killed when the bridge collapsed onto Southwest Eighth Street on March 15.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.