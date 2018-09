VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Two orphaned sibling manatees arrived at the Miami Seaquarium, Tuesday.

The male and female were brought from the Columbus Zoo in Ohio after two years of rehabilitation.

Millennium and Falcon were rescued after their mother was killed by a boat strike in 2016.

The siblings will soon be released in the Florida Keys.

