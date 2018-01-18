Orphaned manatee released into wild from Miami Seaquarium

MIAMI (WSVN) - A rescued manatee has been released back into the wild after she was orphaned in Naples.

Junebug left the Miami Seaquarium, Thursday morning, where she had been bottle fed for more than a year.

Now that she’s older and weighs more than 800 pounds, the gentle giant is headed to the waters off Tampa.

Junebug will be fitted with a satellite tag to monitor her progress over the next year.

