Orlando White Castle restaurant to open on May 3rd

Courtesy: White Castle

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - White Castle’s much anticipated Orlando location now has an opening date.

The company announced their sole Florida location will open on May 3rd at 8 a.m.

Around 145 workers will be employed at the location.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, the restaurant will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. on the first day, and then 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. every day of the week.

Eventually, it will be open for 24 hours a day like other locations.

The newspaper also reports that customers will have a limit of 60 sliders per visit.

