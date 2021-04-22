Orlando White Castle restaurant to open on May 3rd

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - White Castle’s much anticipated Orlando location now has an opening date.

The company announced their sole Florida location will open on May 3rd at 8 a.m.

Our newest Castle in Orlando is so new, we don’t even have a real pic of it yet—just this drawing! See ya at our Grand Opening on May 3rd @ 8am! pic.twitter.com/ZsXpISe045 — White Castle (@WhiteCastle) April 22, 2021

Around 145 workers will be employed at the location.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, the restaurant will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. on the first day, and then 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. every day of the week.

Eventually, it will be open for 24 hours a day like other locations.

The newspaper also reports that customers will have a limit of 60 sliders per visit.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.