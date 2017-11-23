Orlando theme parks get holiday makeovers

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - The holiday spirit has begun spreading throughout Florida, including some of its major theme parks.

With the most wonderful time of the year nearing, Disney’s Magic Kingdom, Seaworld and other parks in Orlando have turned into a winter wonderland.

At Disney World, each of their theme parks received a jolly makeover. Hollywood Studios is hosting a new Sunset Seasons Greetings experience, complete with projections of Disney characters sharing their favorite holiday stories. The park also features new and improved decor around Echo Lake.

At Epcot, holiday kitchens are found around the world with celebrity narrators and candlelight processions. Park guests can also hunt for Chip and Dale’s hidden Christmas ornaments.

Characters Anna and Elsa will perform their “Frozen” magic every night at the Magic Kingdom by turning Cinderella’s Castle into a holiday ice palace. There will be matching decorations around the park, as well.

At Universal Orlando, Christmas is coming to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter for the very first time. Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley will transform for the holidays, helping bring the beloved books and movies to life.

Universal Studios will also host a brand new Macy’s Holiday Parade with dozens of balloons and floats exclusive to Orlando.

Universal Studios is also bringing back the Mannheim Steamroller Holiday Concert, while the ever popular Grinchmas show returns to Islands of Adventure.

At Seaworld, guests are treated to Christmas-themed walkways, along with visits from Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer, Elmo and Santa Claus. The park also changed their shows to become more festive: from a funny countdown to a Christmas show featuring lots of furry friends, to the Shamu Christmas Miracles show.

LEGO Land is also getting in on the fun with their biggest holiday celebration yet. A huge LEGO Christmas tree will be on display, and don’t be surprised if LEGO Santa decides to make an appearance.

