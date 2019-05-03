Orlando man buys billboard in hopes of landing job at Walt Disney World

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - An Orlando man bought a billboard hoping to get hired for his dream job at Walt Disney World.

Brandon Fox said his first job was in the Disney College Program, but he wants to return to the company for another position. He also said Disney is home for him.

“If I inspire someone to take a chance and think outside of the box, then it was worth it,” he said.

The billboard has been up for more than a week near a Disney property entrance.

Fox said the billboard is worth the shot for him and perhaps others to make their own dreams come true.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.