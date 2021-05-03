Orlando Fire Department welcomes 7 babies over pandemic

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - The family at the Orlando Fire Department has gotten a whole lot bigger.

Seven firefighters have welcomed a baby over the course of the pandemic, the department announced.

The group of dads welcomed three girls and four boys.

“We are happy to see moms, dads and babies are all doing well. Just a matter of time before these new recruits begin to gear up,” the department wrote on Facebook.

