ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - The Orlando-Melbourne International Airport was placed on lockdown due to a security breach Thursday morning.

According to officials, the lockdown was prompted by a student pilot who got onto a jet without permission.

That student has since been taken into custody. His identity has not yet been released.

