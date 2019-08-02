Organizations gather together in Miramar to protest ICE raids

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Organizations have gathered together in Miramar demanding Congress to take action against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids.

The Organizing Corps of Fort Lauderdale, Immigrant Coalition and the Miramar Circle of Protection among others took part in the No Refugee Ban on Friday.

They protested on the streets outside of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement center, located along the 2800 block of Southwest 145th Avenue, and called for a national day of action from Congress members to stop attacks on asylum seekers.

The protesters held their handmade signs as they asked for rights to asylum seekers who are trying to enter the U.S. for safety.

“What the administration wants to do, what they started as a Muslim ban, now is openly an anti-immigration ban specifically for people who are seeking asylum,” said protester Wilfredo Ruiz. “Asylum seekers are people running desperately from violence, desperately from human trafficking, desperately from political oppression.”

They also collected school supplies for children who may be going through the immigration process.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.