(WSVN) - Several organizations are helping the environment to celebrate the wonders of the planet. Today is Earth Day, and from planting trees to picking up trash, many across South Florida spent the day protecting our planet.

from cities to students to Zoo Miami, people took action Friday to re-energize the environment.

More than 100 students from West Broward Academy partnered with the City of Margate to participate in a special earth day event.

One of teachers was out their explaining what they were doing.

“Working on mother earth. We are planting trees, we’re cleaning up, planting trees around the City of Margate,” said West Broward Academy teacher Alexandra Burkowsky.

The city provided a staff to help out the kids, along with the supplies required to clean up Mother Earth.

“The city has been amazing, and we are just helping the earth get better and clean it up and save out environment and also teach these kids how to make our Mother Earth better,” said Burkowsky.

The students were able to have a fun day in the sun while learning the importance of keeping our environment safe.

“Its been very fun just helping the environment because it’s helping the animals that live in the sea and all that,” said West Broward Academy student Andeicys Martinez. “Very, very important, it’s, it’s more important than you think because some people don’t actually clean up.”

In Miami, students from SLAM! Charter School got to be part of the Keep Miami Clean campaign.

They walked around the inner cities of Miami cleaning the streets and picking up trash. Experts said this campaign can help the students become better citizens for the future and continue working with these programs.

“So their mindsets are changed in a way that they know they can make a difference and being a good citizen over all, being able to participate actively into these types of programs,” said SLAM! Activities Director Annia Izquierdo.

Zoo Miami did their part starting a week-long Earth Day celebration.

Friday was Elephant Enrichment Day where the animal science staff created special enrichment items for both physical and mental activity called an “elephant sushi roll.”

The animals were seen playing with their new toy, enjoying Earth Day.

This is the 52nd anniversary of Earth Day, use it as a reminder to protect the environment and live a more sustainable life.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.