Organ donors, recipients honored on Donate Awareness Day in Doral

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Organ donors, transplant recipients and their families were honored in observation of Donate Awareness Day, Friday.

The National Donate Life Blue and Green Day, which takes place once a year, aims to honor everyone involved in the organ donation process.

“It’s an emotional day, but it’s a happy day, too,” said Jeff, a parent. “It’s very difficult to go through this day, but uplifting to know that we get to meet the recipient.”

He hopes that others will consider donating as well. “The fact that you can help one particular family or two or three families, it makes such a difference,” he said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue encourages people to register as organ donors to help save lives.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.