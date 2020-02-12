Ordinance limiting alcohol sales during spring break in Miami Beach to go to 2nd reading

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An ordinance that will end alcohol sales earlier than normal in the city’s entertainment district during spring break was approved by Miami Beach City Commissioners on its first reading and will head to a second reading.

Commissioners voted on the new rule, which was proposed by Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber, during a meeting, Wednesday.

Under the ordinance, liquor sales will stop at 3 a.m. for 12 days during spring break along Ocean Drive, between Fifth and 15th streets. Other major roadways, such as Collins Avenue, Washington Avenue and Española Way, are also affected by the ordinance.

The mayor’s original proposal stated that alcohol sales would be stopped at 2 a.m. during a 17-day period.

The usual cut off time for alcohol sales in Miami Beach is at 5 a.m.

A second reading on the ordinance will be held on Feb. 26 at city hall.

