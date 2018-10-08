HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - 7Weather meteorologist Vivian Gonzalez was honored with her own flower in Homestead.

The unveiling took place Sunday at R.F. Orchids as part of the 22nd annual Orchid Show and Sale, organized by the East Everglades Orchid Society.

They revealed a new orchid hybrid, called Vanda Vivian Gonzalez, in honor of the meteorologist.

Vanda Vivian Gonzalez is now available at R.F. Orchids in Homestead, FL. Thank you for the honor. It is absolutely beautiful! @wsvn pic.twitter.com/rdOnc4zbUm — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 7, 2018

Robert Fuchs, the president of R.F. Orchids, said they try naming the flowers after people who are special to them.

“It takes six years for a seed to bloom a plant, and when they bloom out, we try to name plants in honor of special people that we have met in our lives,” he said.

Gonzalez’s flower is being registered in the American Orchid Society.

