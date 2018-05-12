FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Concerned members of the community came together to fight for the repeal of Florida’s controversial “stand your ground” law.

The Repeal Stand Your Ground Conference took place Saturday at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Fort Lauderdale. The event was presented by Black Lives Matter Alliance Broward in partnership with Women’s March Florida and Audate & Flemmings P.A.

Opponents of the self-defense law argue it has been used by white males to kill innocent women and people of color.

“It’s become a really important issue for people that support the movement for black lives and many other groups to do something to stop these laws from letting people literally get away with murder,” said attendee Nathan Pim.

Family members of victims who were killed by others who have successfully used the “stand your ground” law were also in attendance.

