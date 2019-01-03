Operation Noah’s Ark: About 200 animals seized from Redlands facility

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have seized around 200 animals, including several exotic species, from a facility in the Redlands.

The animals were rescued by court order from the five-acre facility located in Southwest Miami-Dade, near Homestead, Thursday.

The large-scale rescue operation was nicknamed “Noah’s Ark.” Officials are describing the disturbing discovery as a case of animal cruelty.

Among the animals rescued are horses, donkeys, alpacas, emus, chickens, turkeys and geese.

According to the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, the animals were forced to endure harsh conditions.

Investigators said the animals were being confined in inadequate conditions, lacking proper shelter, food and water.

One animal died during the rescue, and four others were euthanized.

The animals are currently in the care of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. They said this is the largest single rescue they’ve handled in South Florida.

SPCA officials said they are concerned about where to place the animals because there are so many of them.

As for the property manager, police said this is a criminal investigation and charges are pending.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.