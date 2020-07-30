Openings and closings for Tropical Storm Isaias

(WSVN) - Here’s what’s open and closed as Tropical Storm Isaias heads in Florida’s general direction (This story will be updated as more information is made available):

Schools

Miami-Dade County Public Schools: TBA.

Broward County Public Schools: TBA.

Palm Beach County Schools: Schools will be closed on Friday.

Miami Dade College has suspended classes for Friday and through the weekend.

COVID-19 testing

All COVID-19 testing sites in Miami-Dade County will remain closed on Friday.

Florida has paused coronavirus testing in the entire state until further notice. Testing locations are not set to reopen until at least Tuesday morning.

Government services

Miami-Dade County government is operating on a regular schedule as of Thursday.

Airports

Miami International Airport remains open.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport remains open.

Orlando International Airport remains open.

Palm Beach International Airport remains open.

North Perry Airport remains open.

Parks and attractions

All Miami-Dade County parks, marinas and golf courses will close beginning Friday night.

Buccaneer Park and Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex in Miami Gardens to close Saturday and Sunday.

Hard Rock Stadium is postponing the outdoor theater showings for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. All tickets will be refunded.

