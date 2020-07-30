Openings and closings for Hurricane Isaias

(WSVN) - Here’s what’s open and closed as Hurricane Isaias heads in Florida’s general direction (This story will be updated as more information is made available):

Schools

Miami-Dade County Public Schools: TBA.

Broward County Public Schools: TBA.

Palm Beach County Schools: Schools will be closed on Friday.

Miami Dade College has suspended classes for Friday and through the weekend.

COVID-19 testing

All COVID-19 testing sites in Miami-Dade County will remain closed on Friday.

The COVID-19 testing site at Holiday Park in Fort Lauderdale, located at U.S. 1 and N.E. 8 Street, will be closed on Friday and Saturday. Pending weather conditions, the testing site is expected to reopen on Tuesday at 9 a.m.

The COVID-19 testing site at Lincoln Park in Fort Lauderdale, located at 600 N.W. 19 Avenue, will close at 6 p.m. on Friday and will remain closed until it is safe to reopen. The anticipated reopening date is Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Florida heath officials have paused coronavirus testing at state-run locations until further notice. They are not set to reopen until at least Tuesday morning.

Government services

Miami-Dade County government is operating on a regular schedule as of Thursday.

In Fort Lauderdale, residential trash collection, yard waste, bulk trash and recycling services will take place as scheduled on Friday,

Fort Lauderdale residents may park on the third and fourth levels of the Riverwalk Center Garage (formerly City Park Garage), located at 150 SE 2nd St., beginning Friday at 8 p.m. Payment will not be required on the third and fourth levels of the garage, and enforcement will be suspended. Normal parking operations will resume Tuesday at 8:00 p.m.

Airports

Miami International Airport remains open.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport remains open.

Orlando International Airport remains open.

Palm Beach International Airport remains open.

North Perry Airport remains open.

Parks and attractions

All Miami-Dade County parks, marinas and golf courses will close beginning Friday night.

Buccaneer Park and Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex in Miami Gardens to close Saturday and Sunday.

Hard Rock Stadium is postponing the outdoor theater showings for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. All tickets will be refunded.

