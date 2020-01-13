Opa-locka woman accused of shaking 4-month old, wrapping cord around child’s neck

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - An Opa-locka woman has been arrested for child abuse charges.

Police arrested 18-year-old Susana Hernandez Sunday.

According to an arrest report, the paternal grandmother of Hernandez’s son called police to report that her 4-month-old grandchild was being abused by Hernandez.

The grandmother told police she received a call from her son, who is in basic training, saying that his child was being abused, and he sent her videos of the abuse.

The grandmother went to check on the child’s welfare and called police.

The grandmother showed detectives the videos which showed the infant being spanked on the bed with such force that the bed began shaking and the child’s head began bouncing up and down.

Police said another video showed Hernandez shaking the bed while the infant lies down, causing the child to cry and scream.

Another video shows the baby sleeping with a cord wrapped around his neck while Hernandez pulls on it.

Hernandez was arrested and has been charged with child abuse and battery.

The child has temporarily been placed in the grandmother’s care.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.