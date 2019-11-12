Opa-Locka Police officer under investigation for alleged misconduct

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - An Opa-Locka Police officer is under investigation for misconduct after he was caught on video slapping a person’s cellphone from their hand.

The incident happened when officers were sent to an apartment complex along Northwest 27th Avenue for reports of a man with a gun on Nov. 7.

While police searched the area, they entered an apartment and a resident began recording the detectives.

As the resident got closer to a masked detective, the officer could be seen in the video pushing the resident’s cellphone out of their hand.

The video was posted onto social media, where people have voiced their concerns.

Police began an internal affairs investigation into the incident on Tuesday and said “they take allegations of police misconduct very seriously.”

Opa-Locka Police Chief James Dobson said a press conference to discuss the investigation will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m.

