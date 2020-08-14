Opa-Locka Police Chief James Dobson terminated

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Opa-Locka Police Chief James Dobson has been terminated from his position.

Dobson was terminated after months of investigation, according to a joint statement released by Opa-Locka Mayor Matthew Pigatt and City Manager John Pate, Friday morning.

Part of the statement read, “The decision was made due to a myriad of situations stemming from the current crime rate the city has experienced the last couple of years, as well as the Police Department’s lack of progress based on the assessment report from earlier this year by the Miami-Dade County Police Department.”

Pigatt and Pate said they will conduct a national search for a new police chief.

