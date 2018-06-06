Opa-locka officers pitch in to help homeless family

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A homeless family of six living out of their car has been given a new chance at life with a temporary home.

The Opa-locka Police Department pitched in along with members of the community to help provide the family with a new home.

“I’m very thankful; I feel very blessed,” said Anieshea Dansby.

It all began when two Opa-locka officers spotted the family sleeping in a crammed, messy car.

“Mom sitting in the back on the driver side with an 8-year-old baby on her hand, and the other one right close to her,” said Opa-locka Officer Ruber Burero. “I asked her, ‘Are you homeless?’ and tears started coming out.”

The officers sympathized with the family.

“I instantly put myself in their shoes. That could’ve been me sleeping in the car,” said Officer Jamesha McKinney.

The family recently moved to South Florida from Philadelphia and fell on hard times.

The generous surprises did not stop at the new home.

A Chrysler 200 was gifted to the family after concerns about the safety with their old vehicle.

“Our tire was going bad, and our A/C compressor had went out, so I bypassed it and was running straight off the engine block,” said the father, Dwayne Eason.

The family can stay rent free at their new home until July 1.

Thanks to the community, over $13,000 has been raised to help cover their expenses.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.