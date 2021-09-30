OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - An Opa-Locka officer is now behind bars, accused of assaulting another woman.

Jamesha Alexis McKinney, 30, allegedly broke into her ex-girlfriend’s apartment in Miami Gardens and assaulted her.

McKinney has since been charged with burglary and battery.

The Opa-Locka Police Department released a statement reading in part, “We have been made aware of the arrest and we have since launched an internal investigation. She will be relieved from duty without pay, pending our internal investigation.”

McKinney has been with the police department since 2018.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.