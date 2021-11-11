OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Opa-Locka’s mayor abruptly called it quits at Wednesday night’s commission meeting.

“Accept this as my resignation from the position of mayor from the City of Opa-Locka. I will not be a figurehead for corruption,” said Former Mayor Matthew Pigatt as he grabbed his backpack and walked off the dais.

He cited ongoing corruption among the city’s leadership and his inability to bring about substantial change during his tenure.

Pigatt was elected mayor in 2018.

The city’s vice mayor will be appointed to complete his term.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.