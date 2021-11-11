OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Opa-Locka’s mayor abruptly called it quits at Wednesday night’s commission meeting.

“Accept this as my resignation from the position of mayor from the City of Opa-Locka. I will not be a figurehead for corruption,” said Former Mayor Matthew Pigatt as he grabbed his backpack and walked off the dais.

He cited ongoing corruption among the city’s leadership and his inability to bring about substantial change during his tenure.

Pigatt said his mission was to root out corruption from within and his efforts have been met with threats from city leaders and even police.

“During my time here, I withstood threats on my life, my family, the loss of my job, character assassinations and political intrigue where scandalous doesn’t show scandal,” he said.

Pigatt was elected mayor in 2018.

Since his election, he said the city has made progress by improving services and the overall state of the city, but that the level of corruption is more than he can tackle alone.

“To the corrupt, the cronies, the narcissists, the deceivers and the liars, I’m not only giving my notice, I and those who join me are putting you on notice,” he said.

He said he is not abandoning the people of Opa-Locka and that when the time is right, they will hear more from him.

The city’s vice mayor will be appointed to complete his term.

