Opa-Locka junkyard engulfed by flames

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are currently working to put out a large fire at a junkyard in Opa-Locka.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the area of Northwest 127th Street and Cairo Lane at approximately 10:30 a.m., Tuesday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where the fire could be seen burning heavily as firefighters sprayed water in an attempt to put it out.

Officials evacuated the area as a precaution.

There are currently no reported injuries.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.